Reviewing TransUnion (TRU)’s and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s results

This is a contrast between TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 70 6.31 N/A 1.61 51.45 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 14 0.43 N/A 1.89 7.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TransUnion and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransUnion. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. TransUnion’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of TransUnion and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TransUnion is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. TransUnion is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TransUnion and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TransUnion’s upside potential is 0.51% at a $84.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TransUnion and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.6% respectively. About 0.5% of TransUnion’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85%

For the past year TransUnion had bullish trend while Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TransUnion beats on 8 of the 11 factors Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.