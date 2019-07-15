Reviewing Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS)’s and New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)’s results

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) and New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) compete with each other in the Gas Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 14 0.00 N/A 1.61 7.16 New Jersey Resources Corporation 48 1.55 N/A 1.24 39.88

Table 1 highlights Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and New Jersey Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Jersey Resources Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of New Jersey Resources Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 0.00% 91.3% 33.5% New Jersey Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Competitively, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s 65.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Its rival New Jersey Resources Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than New Jersey Resources Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and New Jersey Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 68.3% respectively. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 51%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of New Jersey Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. -2.37% -8.65% -28.42% -26.55% -32.48% -23.27% New Jersey Resources Corporation 0.63% 0.36% 7.39% 4.36% 13.95% 8.54%

For the past year Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. had bearish trend while New Jersey Resources Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

New Jersey Resources Corporation beats Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders. As of December 31, 2016, it served 6.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Production and Commercialization of Liquids segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, LPG, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and compressor plants services, as well as generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Inversiones de EnergÃ­a S.A.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects in Montana, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.