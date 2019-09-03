Reviewing Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS)’s and National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) and National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gas Utilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.78 8.79 National Grid plc 54 0.00 N/A 2.74 18.79

Table 1 highlights Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and National Grid plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Grid plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Grid plc, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and National Grid plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 0.00% 58.1% 24.2% National Grid plc 0.00% 8.1% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s current beta is 0.51 and it happens to be 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. National Grid plc’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival National Grid plc is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than National Grid plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.4% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares and 5.7% of National Grid plc shares. About 51% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of National Grid plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 4% 5.9% 50.97% -6.41% -4.93% 4.07% National Grid plc -2.22% -3.16% -4.6% -4.71% -4.35% 7.21%

For the past year Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has weaker performance than National Grid plc

Summary

National Grid plc beats Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders. As of December 31, 2016, it served 6.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Production and Commercialization of Liquids segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, LPG, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and compressor plants services, as well as generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Inversiones de EnergÃ­a S.A.