Reviewing Transocean Ltd. (RIG)’s and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean Ltd. 8 1.27 N/A -3.91 0.00 Unit Corporation 13 0.54 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Transocean Ltd. and Unit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Transocean Ltd. and Unit Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean Ltd. 0.00% -15.5% -7.9% Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Transocean Ltd.’s 1.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Unit Corporation has a 2.71 beta which is 171.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Transocean Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Unit Corporation which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Transocean Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unit Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Transocean Ltd. and Unit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Transocean Ltd. has a 57.43% upside potential and an average target price of $10.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.2% of Transocean Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.9% of Unit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Transocean Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Unit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transocean Ltd. -2.37% -13.84% -11.26% -29.63% -44.49% 6.77% Unit Corporation -1.67% -22.77% -25.32% -47.69% -47.03% -17.58%

For the past year Transocean Ltd. had bullish trend while Unit Corporation had bearish trend.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.