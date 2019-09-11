Reviewing Transocean Ltd. (RIG)’s and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s results

Both Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean Ltd. 7 0.99 N/A -3.91 0.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 51 1.58 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Transocean Ltd. and Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean Ltd. 0.00% -15.5% -7.9% Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.72 beta means Transocean Ltd.’s volatility is 72.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Transocean Ltd. Its rival Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. Helmerich & Payne Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Transocean Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Transocean Ltd. and Helmerich & Payne Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean Ltd. 0 2 1 2.33 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Transocean Ltd.’s consensus price target is $7.47, while its potential upside is 36.07%. Meanwhile, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s consensus price target is $63.42, while its potential upside is 50.43%. The results provided earlier shows that Helmerich & Payne Inc. appears more favorable than Transocean Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Transocean Ltd. and Helmerich & Payne Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.5% and 99.4%. About 0.2% of Transocean Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transocean Ltd. 2.01% -5.74% -20.42% -30.03% -54.56% -12.39% Helmerich & Payne Inc. -2.4% -3.38% -11.66% -12.58% -21.13% 3.63%

For the past year Transocean Ltd. had bearish trend while Helmerich & Payne Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Helmerich & Payne Inc. beats Transocean Ltd.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.