Reviewing Transocean Ltd. (RIG)’s and Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK)’s results

Since Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) and Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean Ltd. 7 0.91 N/A -3.91 0.00 Halcon Resources Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Transocean Ltd. and Halcon Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Transocean Ltd. and Halcon Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean Ltd. 0.00% -15.5% -7.9% Halcon Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Transocean Ltd. and Halcon Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean Ltd. 0 2 1 2.33 Halcon Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 63.10% for Transocean Ltd. with average price target of $7.47.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Transocean Ltd. and Halcon Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Transocean Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transocean Ltd. 2.01% -5.74% -20.42% -30.03% -54.56% -12.39% Halcon Resources Corporation -20.02% -12.77% -89.22% -91.65% -95.91% -90.61%

For the past year Transocean Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Halcon Resources Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Transocean Ltd. beats Halcon Resources Corporation.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation in February 2012. HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.