Reviewing TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)’s and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group Inc. 25 29.14 N/A -1.27 0.00 Misonix Inc. 21 4.74 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights TransMedics Group Inc. and Misonix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransMedics Group Inc. Its rival Misonix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 2.6 respectively. Misonix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TransMedics Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.4% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.6% of Misonix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Misonix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13% Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22%

For the past year TransMedics Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Misonix Inc.

Summary

TransMedics Group Inc. beats Misonix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.