Reviewing TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)’s and Its Peers results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TransMedics Group Inc. has 44.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand TransMedics Group Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has TransMedics Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares TransMedics Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group Inc. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for TransMedics Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 71.89%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TransMedics Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year TransMedics Group Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

TransMedics Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, TransMedics Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. TransMedics Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransMedics Group Inc.

Dividends

TransMedics Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TransMedics Group Inc.’s peers beat TransMedics Group Inc.