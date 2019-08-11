Reviewing TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)’s and Its Peers results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
TransMedics Group Inc. has 44.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand TransMedics Group Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has TransMedics Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TransMedics Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|36.67%
|53.39%
|12.57%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares TransMedics Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TransMedics Group Inc.
|N/A
|26
|0.00
|Industry Average
|39.41M
|107.48M
|182.14
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for TransMedics Group Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TransMedics Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|1.83
|2.80
|2.78
As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 71.89%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TransMedics Group Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TransMedics Group Inc.
|-11.02%
|-17.97%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.13%
|Industry Average
|5.89%
|10.54%
|24.17%
|32.65%
|38.03%
|46.73%
For the past year TransMedics Group Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
TransMedics Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, TransMedics Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. TransMedics Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransMedics Group Inc.
Dividends
TransMedics Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors TransMedics Group Inc.’s peers beat TransMedics Group Inc.
