Reviewing TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)’s and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s results

Both TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group Inc. 26 28.23 N/A -1.27 0.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.20 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates TransMedics Group Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransMedics Group Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TransMedics Group Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TransMedics Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransMedics Group Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.4% and 11.8%. 1.2% are TransMedics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has 62.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87%

For the past year TransMedics Group Inc. has 6.13% stronger performance while Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has -11.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors TransMedics Group Inc. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc.