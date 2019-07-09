Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Since Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 185.53 N/A -2.17 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 while its Quick Ratio is 10.5. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a 95.53% upside potential and an average price target of $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 16.2% respectively. Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.15%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.