Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 127.02 N/A -2.44 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.47 N/A -3.03 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 107.31% and an $21 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.