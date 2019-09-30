Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

This is a contrast between Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 0.00 23.00M -2.44 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 243,902,439.02% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,864,951,768.49% -31.7% -27.4%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Translate Bio Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 59.80% and its consensus price target is $2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Translate Bio Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.