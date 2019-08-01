Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 141.06 N/A -2.17 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 161.85%.

Translate Bio Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 2.82%. Insiders held roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.