Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 104.58 N/A -2.44 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.86 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Translate Bio Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Translate Bio Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 151.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.15%. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.