Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 169.21 N/A -2.17 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 28.09 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 while its Quick Ratio is 10.5. On the competitive side is, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. which has a 13.5 Current Ratio and a 13.5 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 118.30% at a $21 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.15%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. was more bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.