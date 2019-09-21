Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.40 N/A -2.44 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Translate Bio Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 108.33% and an $21 consensus target price. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,356.22%. Based on the results shown earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 11.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.