Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 147.40 N/A -2.17 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Translate Bio Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 while its Quick Ratio is 10.5. On the competitive side is, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.7 Current Ratio and a 9.7 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 150.60% for Translate Bio Inc. with average target price of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.15%. Competitively, 1.8% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.