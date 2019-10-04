Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 0.00 23.00M -2.44 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 54 0.53 44.74M -2.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 240,837,696.34% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 83,144,396.95% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and has 18 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc.’s consensus target price is $90, while its potential upside is 65.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 82.09% respectively. 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has weaker performance than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Translate Bio Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.