Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 127.02 N/A -2.44 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.49 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Translate Bio Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 107.31%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 237.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.