Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Its Rivals results

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Translate Bio Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -47.90% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Translate Bio Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

Translate Bio Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $21, suggesting a potential upside of 76.62%. The peers have a potential upside of 131.90%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Translate Bio Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. are 10.5 and 10.5. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Translate Bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.