Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

Since Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 131.04 N/A -2.44 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.42 N/A 2.08 10.22

In table 1 we can see Translate Bio Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Translate Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Translate Bio Inc. and Exelixis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 100.96%. Competitively Exelixis Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 19.23%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Translate Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Exelixis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Exelixis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 80.9%. About 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Exelixis Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Translate Bio Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.