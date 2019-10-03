Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

We are comparing Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 0.00 23.00M -2.44 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.46 22.48M -2.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Translate Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 240,837,696.34% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 61,070,361.31% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $57.5, while its potential upside is 57.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 0%. Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.15%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.