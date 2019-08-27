Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 109.72 N/A -2.44 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Translate Bio Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Equillium Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 140.00% for Translate Bio Inc. with average price target of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 27.7% respectively. About 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.