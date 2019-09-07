Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

We are contrasting Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 127.02 N/A -2.44 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Translate Bio Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Translate Bio Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Translate Bio Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a 107.31% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 425.75% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Translate Bio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.