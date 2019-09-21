Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

Since Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.40 N/A -2.44 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 108.33%. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 600.00% and its consensus target price is $7. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 10.9%. 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.