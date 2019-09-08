Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 127.02 N/A -2.44 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 107.31%. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus price target and a 60.87% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 0%. Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.15%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.