Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

We are contrasting Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 101.95 N/A -2.44 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 11.52 N/A -7.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Translate Bio Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Translate Bio Inc. and Aravive Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 158.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.