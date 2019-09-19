Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s results

Since Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.65 N/A -2.44 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.12 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Translate Bio Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Translate Bio Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 107.92%. Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 20.23%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.