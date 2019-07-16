Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 172.55 N/A -2.17 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.15 N/A -2.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Translate Bio Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Translate Bio Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 while its Quick Ratio is 10.5. On the competitive side is, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Translate Bio Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 114.07% for Translate Bio Inc. with average target price of $21. Competitively the average target price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $15.67, which is potential 266.98% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.