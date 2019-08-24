Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s results

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 104.58 N/A -2.44 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.99 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Translate Bio Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Translate Bio Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 151.80% for Translate Bio Inc. with average target price of $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 25.5%. About 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 75.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.