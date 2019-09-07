Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 127.02 N/A -2.44 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.71 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Translate Bio Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Agenus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 107.31% and an $21 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 61.29% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Translate Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Agenus Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Agenus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 33.6%. Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.15%. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Agenus Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.