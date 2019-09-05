Reviewing Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Since Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.02 N/A -2.44 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Translate Bio Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 has Translate Bio Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival AC Immune SA is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and AC Immune SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 108.96% at a $21 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and AC Immune SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 27%. Insiders owned roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 51.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AC Immune SA.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.