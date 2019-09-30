Reviewing TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)’s and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 1 0.27 69.61M 0.23 6.86 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 0.00 51.61M 1.47 1.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and VAALCO Energy Inc. VAALCO Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of VAALCO Energy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 4,929,537,568.16% 8.2% 5.4% VAALCO Energy Inc. 2,842,116,856.66% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransGlobe Energy Corporation are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, VAALCO Energy Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TransGlobe Energy Corporation and VAALCO Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 46.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TransGlobe Energy Corporation and VAALCO Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 45.9%. 6.3% are TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation had bearish trend while VAALCO Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors TransGlobe Energy Corporation beats VAALCO Energy Inc.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.