Reviewing TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand TransGlobe Energy Corporation has 6.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has TransGlobe Energy Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.20% 5.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting TransGlobe Energy Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation N/A 2 6.86 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 106.63%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TransGlobe Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation has -17.11% weaker performance while TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s competitors have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransGlobe Energy Corporation are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s competitors have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s competitors beat TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.