Reviewing TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)’s and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s results

Both TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.56 N/A 0.23 6.86 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.33 N/A 0.21 18.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd. Epsilon Energy Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to TransGlobe Energy Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. TransGlobe Energy Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Epsilon Energy Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 0%. 6.3% are TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has weaker performance than TransGlobe Energy Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.