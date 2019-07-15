Reviewing TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)’s and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s results

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.57 N/A 0.21 8.45 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 4.9% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Approach Resources Inc. has beta of 2.78 which is 178.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Approach Resources Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Approach Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Approach Resources Inc. has an average target price of $0.4, with potential upside of 35.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Approach Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 69.9%. Insiders held 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation -3.85% -5.91% -11.62% -19.35% -8.85% -6.42% Approach Resources Inc. -4.37% -30.84% -72.54% -82.49% -89.39% -67.88%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy Corporation beats Approach Resources Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.