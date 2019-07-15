Reviewing TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC)’s and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)’s results

TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 14.14 N/A -0.30 0.00 STERIS plc 127 4.50 N/A 3.22 40.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TransEnterix Inc. and STERIS plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% STERIS plc 0.00% 8.6% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

TransEnterix Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.3 beta. STERIS plc’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransEnterix Inc. are 4.2 and 3.4. Competitively, STERIS plc has 2.6 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransEnterix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STERIS plc.

Analyst Ratings

TransEnterix Inc. and STERIS plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively STERIS plc has an average price target of $144, with potential downside of -2.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.4% of TransEnterix Inc. shares and 90% of STERIS plc shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of STERIS plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. -31.88% -36.77% -48.35% -56.21% -41.74% -37.61% STERIS plc 0.93% 2.13% 9.34% 9.2% 28.09% 22.99%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. has -37.61% weaker performance while STERIS plc has 22.99% stronger performance.

Summary

STERIS plc beats TransEnterix Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.