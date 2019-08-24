Reviewing TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC)’s and Its Rivals results

TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TransEnterix Inc. has 36.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand TransEnterix Inc. has 2.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has TransEnterix Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.70% -36.00% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares TransEnterix Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TransEnterix Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

The potential upside of the competitors is 36.47%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TransEnterix Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. has -39.38% weaker performance while TransEnterix Inc.’s rivals have 42.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

TransEnterix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, TransEnterix Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. TransEnterix Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransEnterix Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

TransEnterix Inc. is 131.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.31. Competitively, TransEnterix Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

TransEnterix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors TransEnterix Inc.’s competitors beat TransEnterix Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.