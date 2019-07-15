Reviewing TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC)’s and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 14.65 N/A -0.30 0.00 Inogen Inc. 98 3.75 N/A 2.06 36.33

Table 1 highlights TransEnterix Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TransEnterix Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.3 beta indicates that TransEnterix Inc. is 130.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Inogen Inc.’s 1.44 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TransEnterix Inc. are 4.2 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Inogen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Inogen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TransEnterix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown TransEnterix Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inogen Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Inogen Inc. has an average price target of $181.5, with potential upside of 187.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransEnterix Inc. and Inogen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 0%. About 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Inogen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. -31.88% -36.77% -48.35% -56.21% -41.74% -37.61% Inogen Inc. 10.41% -9.97% -45% -49.6% -58.7% -39.72%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Inogen Inc.

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors TransEnterix Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.