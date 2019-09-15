Reviewing TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC)’s and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 9.21 N/A -0.40 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 72 12.94 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TransEnterix Inc. and Glaukos Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TransEnterix Inc. and Glaukos Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Risk and Volatility

TransEnterix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.31 beta. Glaukos Corporation’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

TransEnterix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Glaukos Corporation are 6.7 and 6.2 respectively. Glaukos Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TransEnterix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TransEnterix Inc. and Glaukos Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Glaukos Corporation is $71, which is potential -4.04% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TransEnterix Inc. and Glaukos Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc. shares. Competitively, Glaukos Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38% Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. had bearish trend while Glaukos Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Glaukos Corporation beats TransEnterix Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.