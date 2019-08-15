Reviewing TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)’s and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)’s results

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group Incorporated 462 5.87 N/A 14.72 32.99 Elbit Systems Ltd. 142 1.72 N/A 4.86 32.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TransDigm Group Incorporated and Elbit Systems Ltd. Elbit Systems Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TransDigm Group Incorporated. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TransDigm Group Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Elbit Systems Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TransDigm Group Incorporated and Elbit Systems Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group Incorporated 0.00% -46.4% 6.1% Elbit Systems Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Elbit Systems Ltd.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TransDigm Group Incorporated is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Elbit Systems Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. TransDigm Group Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for TransDigm Group Incorporated and Elbit Systems Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 6 2.67 Elbit Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s downside potential currently stands at -12.71% and an $470.56 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.38% of TransDigm Group Incorporated shares and 6.2% of Elbit Systems Ltd. shares. 0.4% are TransDigm Group Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.7% of Elbit Systems Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransDigm Group Incorporated -1.86% 0.2% 1.64% 26.07% 32.65% 42.75% Elbit Systems Ltd. -0.69% 6.33% 13.7% 29.67% 33.3% 39.98%

For the past year TransDigm Group Incorporated was more bullish than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors TransDigm Group Incorporated beats Elbit Systems Ltd.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.