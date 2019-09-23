Reviewing TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)’s and AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)’s results

Since TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) and AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) are part of the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group Incorporated 483 5.77 N/A 14.72 32.99 AAR Corp. 37 0.75 N/A 2.23 18.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AAR Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TransDigm Group Incorporated. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TransDigm Group Incorporated is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransDigm Group Incorporated and AAR Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group Incorporated 0.00% -46.4% 6.1% AAR Corp. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AAR Corp.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

TransDigm Group Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, AAR Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. TransDigm Group Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AAR Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TransDigm Group Incorporated and AAR Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 3 2.50 AAR Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s downside potential is -13.49% at a $458 consensus target price. Meanwhile, AAR Corp.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 14.31%. The results provided earlier shows that AAR Corp. appears more favorable than TransDigm Group Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.38% of TransDigm Group Incorporated shares and 91.7% of AAR Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of TransDigm Group Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 3.6% are AAR Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransDigm Group Incorporated -1.86% 0.2% 1.64% 26.07% 32.65% 42.75% AAR Corp. -1.64% 14.5% 24.51% 13.35% -10.06% 12.1%

For the past year TransDigm Group Incorporated has stronger performance than AAR Corp.

Summary

TransDigm Group Incorporated beats AAR Corp. on 10 of the 12 factors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign governments. In addition, it offers airframe inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionic and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; repairs and overhauls landing gears, wheels, and brakes; and sells and leases used commercial aircraft. The companyÂ’s Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. DoD, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. Its expeditionary airlift services offer fixed- and rotary-wing flight operations, such as search and rescue operations, and transporting personnel and cargo. This segment also designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets, and various containers and shelters, as well as composite materials for commercial, business, and military aircraft; and provides engineering, design, and system integration services for command and control systems. The company primarily markets and sells products and services through its employees and foreign sales representatives. As of May 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of two aircraft owned through joint ventures. AAR CORP. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.