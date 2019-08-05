Reviewing Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI)’s and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s results

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 30 2.11 N/A 20.12 1.26 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 32.25 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.32 beta. Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. shares and 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.4% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.