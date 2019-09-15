Reviewing Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has 3.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.20% 15.60% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. N/A 29 1.26 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.33 2.58

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 49.34%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has -10.56% weaker performance while Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s rivals have 20.17% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.32. Competitively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s rivals are 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s peers beat Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.