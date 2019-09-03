Reviewing Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI)’s and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)’s results

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 3.12 N/A 20.12 1.26 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 6.01 N/A 0.03 796.58

Demonstrates Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.7% and 24.46%. About 3.4% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

For the past year Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has -10.56% weaker performance while Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 9.49% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.