Reviewing Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI)’s and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 3.51 N/A 20.12 1.26 Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.71 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Clipper Realty Inc. is $16, which is potential 48.84% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 70.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Clipper Realty Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Clipper Realty Inc.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Clipper Realty Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.