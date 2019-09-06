Reviewing Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI)’s and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 3.20 N/A 20.12 1.26 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.19 N/A 0.31 55.33

In table 1 we can see Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.32. Competitively, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.7% and 86.3%. About 3.4% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has -10.56% weaker performance while Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has 20.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.