Reviewing Transcat Inc. (TRNS)’s and FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s results

Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) and FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat Inc. 24 1.02 N/A 0.95 25.07 FLIR Systems Inc. 50 3.98 N/A 2.02 24.62

In table 1 we can see Transcat Inc. and FLIR Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FLIR Systems Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Transcat Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Transcat Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than FLIR Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Transcat Inc. and FLIR Systems Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 6.9% FLIR Systems Inc. 0.00% 15% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

Transcat Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. FLIR Systems Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Transcat Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, FLIR Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. FLIR Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Transcat Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Transcat Inc. and FLIR Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63% and 93%. 6.7% are Transcat Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, FLIR Systems Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcat Inc. 0.38% -7.5% -0.58% 8.42% 4.7% 25.24% FLIR Systems Inc. -4.57% -8.26% -6.28% 2.35% -14.25% 14.06%

For the past year Transcat Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FLIR Systems Inc.

Summary

FLIR Systems Inc. beats Transcat Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use by consumers. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM and Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.