Reviewing Transcat Inc. (TRNS)’s and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat Inc. 24 1.00 N/A 0.95 25.07 Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.21 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 6.9% Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -110%

Volatility & Risk

Transcat Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Digital Ally Inc.’s 155.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Transcat Inc. are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Digital Ally Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Transcat Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Digital Ally Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Transcat Inc. and Digital Ally Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcat Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Digital Ally Inc.’s potential upside is 400.00% and its average target price is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63% of Transcat Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.2% of Digital Ally Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.7% of Transcat Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 18% of Digital Ally Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcat Inc. 0.38% -7.5% -0.58% 8.42% 4.7% 25.24% Digital Ally Inc. 0.88% -17.86% -73.74% -66.86% -54.9% -57.09%

For the past year Transcat Inc. had bullish trend while Digital Ally Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Transcat Inc. beats Digital Ally Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.