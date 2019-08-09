Reviewing TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT)’s and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s results

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.58 N/A -0.14 0.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 91.90 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% -72.5% -5.3% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1%

Volatility & Risk

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s beta is 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has an average target price of $2.85, with potential upside of 103.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares and 7.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares. Insiders held 18.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64%

For the past year TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. had bearish trend while Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. beats TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.